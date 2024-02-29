Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 29 February 2024 16:25 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Baku Metro counts number of erected-to-be stations

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. The master plan for Baku envisages the construction of 10 new metro stations, General Executive Director of Azerbaijan Investment Holding Ruslan Alikhanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a scientific-practical conference on "Unchanged Values and Changing Opportunities" in Baku.

According to him, cities like Moscow and Barcelona lack master plans, whereas Baku does.

“The metro construction plan was approved by the Supervisory Board,” the official added.

Notably, Baku Metro is made up of three lines that span around 38.8 kilometers and have 26 stations. Seven of the stations are placed at extreme depth.

