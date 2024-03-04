Remains in mass burial in Azerbaijan's Khojaly attest to their inhumane treatment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. As previously reported, the bones of three other victims were uncovered in a mass grave in Khojaly, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

Three more people's remains were discovered as a result of investigation measures carried out in the specified zone. This proved that the bodies buried in the mass grave belonged to at least 13 people (two of them were juveniles), who had been subjected to brutal treatment and physical assault. It was also determined that their hands were tied.