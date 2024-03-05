Interpol assists Azerbaijan in pursuit of Armenians accused of war crimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Preliminary investigation of 104 criminal cases related to Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan continues, the report of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers says, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, in addition to 57 criminal cases initiated and investigated for crimes committed by the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan and its citizens during the II Karabakh War that started on September 27, 2020, and lasted 44 days, the requirements of the trilateral declaration of November 10, 2020 were grossly violated and continued for 47 criminal cases initiated for acts committed by the Armenian armed forces and others, the preliminary investigation of 104 criminal cases was continued in total.

"Additionally, in 2023, the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic has done certain work in the field of investigation of crimes against peace and humanity committed by Armenians. Thus, as of January 1, 2024, a total of 295 people of the perpetrators of crimes against peace and humanity, as well as war crimes, 40-Khojaly genocide, 12-Garadaghli genocide, 18-Baganis-Ayrim genocide, 8-Meshali Genocide, under the relevant criminal case, 47-Karkijahan genocide, 34-torture against captured and hostages, 3 for terrorist crimes, 85 for other episodes, and 48 for banditry, were proved to have committed crimes under articles 103, 107, 113, 115, 116 of the Criminal Code. Since decisions have been taken to bring them as accused under these articles, a preventive measure in the form of detention was taken against them based on court decisions, and relevant documents were sent to the National Central Bureau of Interpol in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure their tracing. Besides, the process of finding and handing over the remains of persons missing during the I Karabakh war, as well as the search for mass graves in the territories liberated from occupation became intensive in 2023. As of January 1, 2024, the remains of at least 531 people have been found and recovered," the report says.

