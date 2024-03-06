Azerbaijani police carries out search in Toplum TV office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A police search has been carried out in the office of Toplum TV, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's press service, in reply to Trend's request, stated that police officers carried out operational search measures based on received information regarding the activities of a group of individuals. The operations were conducted at the office situated at 98 B, Y.V. Chamanzaminli St., Narimanov district, as well as at other addresses.

Additional information to be provided.

