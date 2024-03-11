Azerbaijan counts mines neutralized in liberated territories within past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has revealed weekly information on the mine clearing operations carried out in the country's liberated territories, a source in the agency told Trend.

Last week, 128 anti-personnel and 63 anti-tank mines, and 316 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavend, Jabrayil and Zangilan.

A total of 997.1 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

