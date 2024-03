BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. This is a very important match for us and we will face one of the best teams in recent times, head coach of Qarabag FC Gurban Gurbanov said, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

"We are focused on this encounter. We will try to achieve a successful result," he said.

To note, the match between Qarabag and Bayer in Baku ended with a score of 2:2.

