Even though we loose, team fight until end - Azerbaijan's Qarabag head coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. I thank my players. Even though we lost, they fought until the end in a very difficult game, Azerbaijan's Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov said at a press conference held after the return match (3:2) against Bayer in the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa League, Trend reports citing İdman.biz.

An experienced specialist said that his charges spent a lot of effort:

"I thank our wonderful Azerbaijani fans. Today we had 3 thousand fans with us. They were a great strength and support for the team. Congratulations to Xabi Alonso, they have reached the next stage. I wish success to both the opponent and us."

Qarabag lost with a score of 4:5 (2:2, 2:3) in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League and left to the tournament.