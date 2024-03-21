Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation vastly experienced in holding int'l competitions - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is vastly experienced in holding international competitions, Secretary General of the Federation Nurlana Mammadzade told Trend.

"International competitions in various gymnastic disciplines are traditionally held in Azerbaijan. This year, we organized the World Cup in Trampoline gymnastics and Tumbling, as well as the World Cup in Artistic Gymnastics. At the artistic gymnastics competitions, we had a record number of gymnasts representing 67 countries from around the world.

Currently, we are preparing for the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, which will take place in April," noted the secretary general.

Mammadzade emphasized that following the World Cup, the European Cup in Artistic Gymnastics will be held in Baku in May.

"The format of the European Cup will be different. Adult women gymnasts performing individual routines will compete for the first time in a cross-battle format. After the qualification round, 16 gymnasts will compete against each other-one gymnast against another. This format of competition in artistic gymnastics is being held for the first time, and we believe it will be very interesting for the audience," she added.

To note, the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 19-21, 2024, and the European Cup in Artistic Gymnastics on May 3-5, 2024.

