Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship's entrant proves good

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Student of the Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics Ayshan Ismayilova told Trend that her performance at the 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics was impressive, but there is still work to be done.

“Gymnastics is something I've been doing for nine years now. I fell in love with gymnastics after watching them perform on television. Following that, my mother drove me to courses. I enjoy competing, working out, and, most importantly, performing to rhythmic, fiery music.

In the future, I want to become a rhythmic gymnastics coach, work with children, and guide them in sports. The work of a coach is very responsible; a mentor motivates athletes to achieve new heights," said the young gymnast.

Representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Grace Sports Club, Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are participating in the 29th championship competitions taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 21-23.

The championship is being held among gymnasts performing in an individual program (exercises with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball) in the age categories of pre-juniors (born in 2011), juniors (born in 2009-2010), and adults (born in 2008 and older).

