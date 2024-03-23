Head coach of Azerbaijan's U-18 national team talks on match with Mongolia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. I have never seen such a weak opponent in the football history of Azerbaijan, Elkhan Abdullayev, head coach of Azerbaijan's U-18 national team told Idman.biz, Trend reports.

He commented on the Azerbaijan-Mongolia (1:0) match held within the framework of the "FIFA Series—Edition 2024" project organized by FIFA for the first time in Baku. Abdullayev said that the Azerbaijani national team has never fought against such an opponent.

"Frankly, there are games where our fans demand 3 points from the team. There are also matches where the opponent is strong, and at least we need to play well. In yesterday's match, the fans rightly wanted the team to win. If we couldn't score against such an opponent, whose goal would we put the ball through? We have serious opponents waiting for us in the Nations League in September. We will fight with opponents like Sweden, Slovakia, and Estonia. If today it was difficult to score against such a weak team, 90+ If we can achieve something in 2 minutes, I don't know what awaits us tomorrow. There is still time," he said.

According to him, it is necessary to solve the issue of the vacant head coach on the national team as soon as possible: "Because we have very little time. The new coach must come and explain to the players how and in what way to score goals."

The Azerbaijani national team will play its next game against the Bulgarian national team.

