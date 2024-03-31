Number of mass graves discovered in liberated territories of Azerbaijan revealed

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, March 31. To date, 16 mass graves have been discovered in the Azerbaijani territories of liberated from Armenian occupation, said Deputy Head of the working group of the State Commission for Captives and Missing Citizens Eldar Samedov, Trend reports.

"Based on the gathered data, efforts persist to ascertain the locations of mass graves. Negotiating mined territories poses a primary challenge to the search process, while the lack of cooperation from the Armenian side presents a secondary obstacle in locating these graves," the deputy head added.

To note, on the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel