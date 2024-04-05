Medalist of Azerbaijan's Ojaq Club Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship talks on victory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The gold and silver medalist of the 4th Open Championship of Ojaq Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics Aylin Gozalova told Trend she focused on victory in the competition and was very glad to reach the podium.

The young athlete took first place in the exercise without apparatus and second place in the individual all-around among participants born in 2016 (category A).

"I wanted to perform well, and I’m glad to achieve success. Preparation for the competition went well, we worked a lot on the elements and paid great attention to the technique of working with apparatus. At the championship, most of the gymnasts have a high level of training, so I had to demonstrate my maximum,” the Ojaq Club student emphasized.

The Open Championship of the Ojaq Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics is taking place on April 4–6.

Overall, more than 180 gymnasts are participating in the competition.

In addition to the representatives of the Ojaq Sports Club, the competition also involves students from the Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Aquatic Palace, the Cultural Center Zira, the branch of the Ojaq Sports Club in Hovsan settlement, and the Olympic Sports Complex in Shaghan.

