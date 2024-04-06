Azerbaijan mulls over establishing new duty for tobacco products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. A meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Agricultural Policy has debated an amendment to the law on "Tobacco and tobacco products", reflecting the establishment of a new duty for the products' importers and manufacturers, Trend reports.

According to the amendment, the duty for importers and manufacturers of tobacco products with an extract from the register of such importers and manufacturers will amount to 150 manat ($88).

Meanwhile, the amendment to the above-mentioned law proposes to establish a procedure for registering business entities importing and producing tobacco products, maintaining the register of tobacco products' importers and manufacturers, and a regulation on the register.

