Another consignment of weapons found and seized in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Ammunition has been found and seized in Khankendi, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

Additionally, it was noted that, as a result of measures taken by police officers on April 6 and 7, 10 automatic weapons of different brands, a pistol, a rifle, 18 grenades, 19 igniters, 3 TNT, 57 ammunition magazines, 4467 cartridges of different calibers, and other ammunition were found and seized in the territory of Khankendi city.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

