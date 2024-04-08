Qarabag FC increases winning streak in Azerbaijan Premier League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Azerbaijani Qarabag FC has extended its streak of highly productive games in the Azerbaijan Premier League to six, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

In the last six rounds, coach Gurban Gurbanov's team has consistently scored three or more goals.

In the XXIX round, Qarabag FC defeated Sabail FC 4-2. The national champion earlier defeated Gabala 4-0, Neftchi 4-1, Zira and Turan Tovuz 3-1, and Kapaz 6-1.



Sumgayit FC was the last team that Qarabag FC failed to score three goals against. The match on February 25 concluded in a 2-0 victory.



This is Europe's longest stretch of three or more goals in six consecutive games, with no other club on the continent matching it.



Due to this indicator, Qarabag FC, currently ranked first in Europe, has the second highest indicator internationally. Albirex FC, a Singaporean team, holds the world record for scoring three or more goals in the last seven games.

In the XXX round, Qarabag FC will be visiting Sabah FC.

