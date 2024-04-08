Azerbaijan detains two for disinforming about tensions on border with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. In recent days, groundless information circulating on social networks falsely claims escalating tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the presence of casualties and injuries within the Azerbaijani army, the mobilization of troops and heavy artillery, and the imposition of a curfew in Lachin district, Trend reports via Media Development Agency, State Service of Special Communication and Information Security.

The statement also states that as a result of investigations conducted by the State Security Service, it was determined that the individuals disseminating such information, which caused concern in society, are Republic of Azerbaijan citizens Rashad Aliyev (born 1977) and Parviz Melikov (born 1973). To prevent the spread of such information, necessary legal procedures have been implemented.

Will be updated