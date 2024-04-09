More abandoned ammunition found and seized in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijani police have found and seized ammunition in Khankendi city, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports via the Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ministry noted that as a result of activities carried out by the police officers on April 8, seven automatic rifles, three rifles, seven grenades, 68 ammunition magazines, 1,840 cartridges of various calibers, 11 bayonet-knives, and additional ammunition, as well as a communication device, were recovered on the scene.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

