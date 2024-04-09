National Aviation Academy together with Cappadocia University Trains Technicians for AZAL

The National Aviation Academy (NAA), a part of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), has signed a protocol of cooperation with Cappadocia University of Türkiye.

The agreement was signed by Professor Adalat Samadov, the First Vice-Rector of NAA, and Associate Professor Halil Ibrahim Unser, the Accountable Manager of Cappadocia University.

As part of this collaboration, Cappadocia University will be providing training for Category A1 aircraft maintenance technicians for AZAL, in accordance with international standards. One of the main objectives of the protocol is to enhance the country's aviation personnel potential.

Cappadocia University has been certified by the State Civil Aviation Agency to conduct aircraft maintenance training and examination services, as well as to issue relevant recognition certificates.

The National Aviation Academy is a higher education institution that produces highly skilled professionals in Azerbaijan's aerospace sector, particularly in civil aviation and other key areas that comply with international standards.