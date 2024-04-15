Azerbaijani gymnasts win several gold medals at international tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Members of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team won medals at the first international tournament Kelechek in Bishkek, a source in the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

Zahra Jafarova, competing in the adult age category, and junior Shams Muvaffagi won seven gold medals.

Jafarova won gold in the individual all-around and ball exercises, and Muvaffagi was awarded gold medals in the individual all-around, hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon exercises.

To note, the international tournament Kelechek in rhythmic gymnastics was held in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) on April 12–14.

