Three opponents of Azerbaijani women's national basketball team at Olympic Games Paris-2024 announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Three opponents of Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball team, which won a license to the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics, have become known, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

According to the information, the team consisting of Tiffany Hayes, Alexandra Mollenhauer, Dina Ulyanova, and Mercedes Walker became the fourth team to receive a license to the Olympic Games.

Only three teams have earned this right early. France received this license based on the rights of the host.

Two teams have this right, based on the FIBA ranking. These are the national teams of the USA and China.

Only 8 teams will compete in Paris. The last four teams will be determined in the next two license tournaments (in Japan and Hungary). In Japan, one team will be determined; in Hungary, three.

For the second time in history, the Olympic program included a 3x3 basketball format. The Azerbaijani team, which failed to take part in Tokyo 2020, achieved its goal at the second attempt.

The US team won in Japan. The Russian Olympic Committee took second place, China took third place, and France was fourth. The participating countries included Japan, Italy, Romania, and Mongolia. Then eight teams played seven rounds on a round-robin system. The teams ranked 1-2 places went to the semifinals, and those ranked 3-6 places went to the playoffs.

To note, Azerbaijani basketball players also entered the history of Azerbaijani sport as the first team to qualify for the Olympic Games in team sports.

