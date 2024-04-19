Artificial land plots in Caspian Sea to erect via Azerbaijan's Urban Planning Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Construction work on the artificial land plot in the Azerbaijani portion of the Caspian Sea will be carried out in accordance with the Republic of Azerbaijan's Urban Planning and Construction Code, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the draft law on the building of artificial land plots in the Republic of Azerbaijan's part of the Caspian Sea (lake), which was considered today at the Azerbaijani Parliament session.



The draft specifies that the building permit issued in connection with the creation of an artificial land plot must also allow for the construction and establishment of construction objects on this land plot.



The Town Planning and Construction Code of the Azerbaijan Republic requires that the construction project comply with the master plan of the artificial land plot defined by this law.

After deliberations in the Milli Majlis (Parliament), the draft was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

