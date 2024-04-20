Days of Kyrgyz Culture to be held in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The Days of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic will be held in Baku from April 23 to 26, 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

Additionally, it was noted that this is an important event in terms of the popularization of the rich cultural heritage of the friendly and brotherly Kyrgyz people in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz relations are deepening every year, both within the framework of international organizations and in the context of bilateral relations.

"Thanks to the political will and joint efforts of the heads of the two states, both political and economic, as well as cultural, ties are dynamically developing between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. Mutual visits by art figures and creative teams, as well as joint cultural projects, are carried out. A gala concert of masters of arts of Kyrgyzstan, days of Kyrgyz cinema, exhibition of works of masters of arts and crafts and fine arts of the country, display of clothing collections, and samples of national cuisine are planned within the rich program of the Days of Culture," the statement of the Ministry reads.

