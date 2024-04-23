Azerbaijan revokes double taxation with Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Double taxation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has been abolished, Trend reports.

The abolishment was suggested in the draft law of Azerbaijan on the approval of the "Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye on the elimination of double taxation regarding income taxes and prevention of tax evasion", which was put up for discussion at today's session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

In addition to this, Azerbaijan's draft law on the approval of the "Agreement between governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine" was also put up for discussion at the session.

After discussion, both draft laws were put to a vote and adopted.

