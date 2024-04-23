Azerbaijan shines as one of most recognized sports nations - National Olympic Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijan is now recognized as one of the world's leading sports nations, with a rapidly expanding and widely spreading Olympic movement, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade said during a joint press conference with Visa, Trend reports.

He noted that the committee, established after Azerbaijan's independence, sought to create an Olympic movement in the country.

"We've made considerable success in this respect, hosting the European and Islamic Games, as well as European and world championships in a variety of sports in Azerbaijan, which are always well-supported by our NOC partners. It is a source of pride that Visa has been on board since last year, and I anticipate that, together with all of our sponsors, including Visa, we will win further successes in Paris," he added.

To note, Visa (NYSE: V) stands as a global frontrunner in the digital payments sector. Facilitating payment transactions among consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and government entities in over 200 countries and territories, Visa's objective is to unite the world through an innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payment network, fostering consumer well-being alongside business and economic prosperity.

