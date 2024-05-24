Baku Airport offers passengers about 80 destinations in the summer season

Heydar Aliyev International Airport strives to provide accessibility for passengers by offering a variety of travel destinations and airlines. With the onset of the holiday season, about 30 countries and about 80 destinations - from tourist resorts to business capitals - will become even more accessible to passengers.

During the summer months, Turkiye's cities remain some of the most popular destinations. From June, the frequency of flights to Antalya, Izmir, Trabzon and Dalaman will increase. Flights on these routes will be operated by AZAL, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines and Ajet.

For Gulf resort lovers, there are over 80 scheduled weekly flights to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dubai, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The flights will be operated by the national carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia, Flydubai, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airlines and Jazeera Airlines. You can also travel from Baku Airport to Sharm el-Sheikh 3 times a week using AZAL and Air Cairo airlines.

The cities of Frankfurt, Tivat, Astana, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ufa, Tyumen, Surgut, and Sochi are also on the list of destinations where the frequency of flights will increase.

In addition, regular flights from Baku to new destinations will begin in June - Batumi, Bishkek, Bucharest, Sofia, Bodrum, Dalaman and Muscat, which will provide passengers with more travel opportunities.

For detailed information on flight schedules, please visit the official website of the respective airlines.