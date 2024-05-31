COP29 needs to address mine threats - Nusrat Suleymanov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. We should focus on the danger posed by mines during COP29, Deputy Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Nusrat Suleymanov said today at the 3rd International Conference on Mine Action held on May 30-31, “Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future," Trend reports.

"Through this conference, we share our experience in humanitarian demining," he said.

Suleymanov noted that mines pose a significant threat to both people and the environment, including water and soil.

"We must eliminate these threats to humanity, including through mine clearance. As the host country of COP29, we need to highlight the dangers posed by mines. At COP29 in Azerbaijan, this issue should also be a focal point," he emphasized.

The 3rd International Conference on Mine Action, held on May 30-31, “Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future," was held in Zangilan and Baku on May 30-31. The event was organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The conference aimed to inform the world about Azerbaijan's mine problem, strengthen international partnerships in humanitarian demining, and discuss ways to mobilize financial resources to mitigate the environmental impact of mine contamination.

Over 300 delegates from 75 countries attended the conference, including high-ranking officials, senior UN staff, representatives from reputable international organizations, officials from various countries' demining centers, and members of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

On the opening day of the International Conference, a Declaration of Intent was signed between ANAMA and the UN Development Program. The document was signed by Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Agency's Board, and Alessandra Roccasalvo, UN Development Program Resident Representative a.i. in Azerbaijan.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

