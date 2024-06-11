Representatives of Ombudsman meet with Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The repatriation of 6 Azerbaijani citizens, 5 of them children and one woman, held in camps located in the Syrian Arab Republic was carried out on June 4 this year, the statement of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office said, Trend reports.

Reports indicate that representatives from the Ombudsman's office visited with repatriates housed in the Social Services Agency's social service facilities to assess their rights, learn about the social services they receive on the job, and answer any questions they may have.

The meeting with the repatriates allowed for an evaluation of their mental health, research into their issues and needs, and the formulation of suggestions to safeguard their rights.

The institution's leadership and employees kept the Ombudsman's representatives apprised of the steps done and those still to be taken in order to facilitate the repatriates' rehabilitation.

