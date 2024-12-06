Azerbaijani, Uzbek NGOs put pen on co-op memoranda in Tashkent (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. A number of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed memoranda of cooperation as part of the Forum for Cooperation between the two countries' NGOs in Tashkent, Trend reports.

The documents were signed by Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum Ramil Iskandarli and Chairman of the Revival Movement of Uzbekistan Babur Bekmurodov, Chair of the Azerbaijani Public Union "Society of Disabled Women" Mahluga Rahimova, and Kamal Abdullayev, Chairman of the "Society of Disabled People" of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the "Priority” Socio-Economic Research Center Public Union Zaur Ibrahimov and Chairman of the Uzbek "Istiklal" Research Center Usmonjon Butaev, Chair of the Public Union "Women and Girls" of Uzbekistan Nasiba Miradilova and Chair of the Azerbaijani Public Union "Promoting Public Relations," Shalala Hasanova, Chairman of the Center for People's Diplomacy of Uzbekistan (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Gobuljon Sobirov and Chair of the "Silk Road" Public Union for Cultural and Historical Research Aida Eyvazova.

The objective of the memoranda is to catalyze the execution of collaborative initiatives, facilitate knowledge transfer, and forge synergistic partnerships between the non-governmental organizations of the two brotherly nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel