BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has arrived in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, Trend reports.

Today, totally 28 families (135 people) returned to Khojaly city and Ballija village of the district, as well as Shusha city.

The group consists of families who temporarily settled in different parts of Azerbaijan, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums and administrative buildings.