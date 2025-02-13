Azerbaijan set to host 'Battle of Minds' Olympiad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. A new Olympiad titled "Battle of Minds" will be held as part of a collaborative project between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education, aimed at engaging students from secondary schools, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, students from grades IX to XI will put their best foot forward, showing off their smarts and talents in areas like mathematics, digital technologies, natural and social sciences, culture, and the arts. As part of the event, a chess tournament will be thrown into the mix.

The Olympiad will consist of both regional and national stages and will follow a team competition format. Winners will be determined based on the results of the regional stage, which is scheduled to take place in April. The final stage of the Olympiad will be organized in May.

The primary aim of the Olympiad is to spot the cream of the crop among talented youth, showcasing their exceptional knowledge and skills across a range of fields. It’s also about building bridges, sharpening communication, making sound decisions, working hand in hand, planning like a chess master, and nurturing those leadership qualities that can move mountains. The event is designed to sharpen minds and get the wheels turning, fostering a culture of lively debates and a spirited atmosphere among students. It’s all about broadening their horizons and building bridges across regions.

