US and other nations should not determine fate of Palestinian people - Iranian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The US and other countries should not determine the fate of the Palestinian people, Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said at the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly themed "The role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening multilateral cooperation in Asia" today in Baku, Trend reports.

He made it clear that every country on the continent has a stake in raising the Palestinian people's concerns.

"The people's resistance in the region has dealt a strategic defeat to the regime, fighting against well-equipped military forces. The regime did not remain passive after the failures in Lebanon and Gaza. New conspiracies are being prepared in the region. The US and other countries should not determine the fate of the Palestinian people. This right belongs only to the Palestinian people themselves," he added.

