Belarusian council chair dives into Azerbaijan’s rich cultural legacy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, Natalya Kochanova, currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan, toured the Icherisheher (Old City) in Azerbaijan’s Baku, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

According to the service, Kochanova was provided with detailed information about the State Historical and Architectural Reserve of Icherisheher, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. She was also briefed on the ongoing restoration and beautification efforts in the area.

Later, the Belarusian official explored the “Shirvanshahs’ Palace Complex,” one of the masterpieces of medieval Eastern architecture, recognized as a globally significant historical and architectural monument.

Additionally, Kochanova visited the "Belarusian" shopping center in Baku, where she learned about its operations and engaged in conversations with the staff.