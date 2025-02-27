Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 27 February 2025 09:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani dance classes debut in Australia's Sydney with diaspora support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. A vibrant new ensemble of Azerbaijani dancers, christened "Land of Fire," has ignited its presence in the heart of Sydney, Australia, fueled by the nurturing embrace of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the committee told Trend.

The classes are guided by Sevinj Huseynli, an honored artist and choreographer, illuminating the path for aspiring talents.

The group will impart the intricacies of Azerbaijani national dance forms to both domestic and international participants. Future initiatives include the establishment of a professional dance ensemble.

