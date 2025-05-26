Azerbaijan tallies Armenian-trapped mines defused in its liberated lands over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its weekly report (19.05.2025 - 25.05.2025) on humanitarian demining operations in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

According to the agency, a total of 80 anti-personnel and 52 anti-tank mines, as well as 683 unexploded ordnances, were found and defused.

Additionally, ​​1,798.7 hectares of land were swept clean of mines over the past week

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates interagency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

