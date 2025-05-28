Azerbaijan pushes ahead with building several villages in Lachin (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The internal processes are underway to establish the villages and settlements of Erikli, Sharbat, Pirjahan, and Gulabird in several villages of Lachin, an employee of the special mission in Lachin said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“Some of the projects are at the design stage, while others are at the stage of passing expert examination in the relevant structures. We intend to accelerate the pace of this work.

At the same time, special attention is paid to the next stage in the restoration of the city - design of a new residential quarter and restoration of Heydar Aliyev Street. A number of cultural and social infrastructure objects are planned to be put into operation on this street. Relevant works are currently underway,” he added.