Baku to host committee meeting of CIS Council of Customs Service Heads

22 May 2019 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

The 19th meeting of the Committee of Heads of Law Enforcement Units of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of the Member Countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held in Baku, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

The event will be attended by heads of law enforcement units of customs services of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and their colleagues from Estonia and Latvia will attend the meeting as observers.

Representatives of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the CIS Member States, the Bureau for the Coordination of the Fight against Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Types of Crimes in the Territories of the CIS Member Nations, and the Coordination Service of the CIS Council of Commanders of Border Troops will also participate in the event.

The agenda includes discussions of law enforcement work in the countries of the region, reports of the working groups, and exchange of views on the development of cooperation.

The meetings of the working groups started on May 21. The meetings’ participants discuss, inter alia, issues of cooperation in the fight against trafficking of drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors as well as against online offenses.

