Azerbaijan suspending transportation to Kazakhstan

Entry into Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports in the Caspian Sea is to be suspended from March 5 for preventing the the spread of coronavirus.

Kazakhstan has informed shipping companies, including the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), Trend reports citing ASCO.

“The entry of passengers, drivers, carriage conductors, as well as wheeled vehicles into the country is suspended for an indefinite period. This is while ferry transportation of wagons will continue,” reads the message.

In this regard, ASCO informs that the ticket sales have been suspended. Additional information will be provided after lifting the restriction.

ASCO carries out anti-epidemic preventive measures over the threat of coronavirus spread. Disinfection work has been intensified on ships, as well as in the structural departments of the company. As part of preventive measures, the staff of 13 ferries and 2 Ro-Ro ferries sailing to Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan is provided with protective equipment.