Moving of beekeeping farms to pastures of Azerbaijan's Lachin completed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

The transfer of beekeeping farms to the pastures of the lands liberated from Armenian occupation, in particular Azerbaijan’s Lachin district has been completed, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

As many as 4,068 bee colonies were transferred to pastures in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, 531 of them to Lachin pastures, the message said.

The coordination headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, reported that 15 beekeeping farms of Lachin district farmers have already been moved to predetermined locations.

“Prior to the implementation of the pilot project, the risks of resettlement to pastures were assessed, the territories were surveyed together with the relevant local authorities to ensure the safety of the hives and the citizens who will take care of them,” the ministry noted.

The relocation of the farms was carried out within cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

