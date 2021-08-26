Azerbaijan's Agrarian Services Agency eyes to expand use of innovations in agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agrarian Services Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture intends to expand the use of innovative solutions in the agricultural sector in the near future, the agency’s Chairman Mirza Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the Enactus Azerbaijan national competition, Trend reports on Aug.26.

According to Aliyev, youth can provide great assistance in this direction to the country’s agrarian sector.

"Presently, young specialists are in demand everywhere, and our agency is no exception. A few years ago, the number of young specialists working in certain structures was small," he said.

Besides, the official noted that currently, the number of young leaders is also growing.

"The foundations of the policy aimed at the development of youth in Azerbaijan were laid by the national leader Heydar Aliyev," he added.

Enactus is the world's largest practical learning platform aiming to create a better world by educating a generation of entrepreneurial leaders and social innovators.