Azerbaijan registers new non-banking credit organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Another non-banking credit organization – ‘AZFINANS’ LLC has been registered in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept.16 referring to the State Tax Service under the country's Ministry of Economy.

According to the service, the authorized capital of the company is 300,000 manat ($176,470), and Ilgar Aliyev was appointed as its official representative.

The organization passed state registration on July 16 this year.

---

