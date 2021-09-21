Azerbaijan presents its products at WorldFood Moscow 2021 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

The WorldFood Moscow 2021 exhibition opened in Moscow, where Azerbaijani products are also presented, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

Fruit juices, various wines, natural mineral waters, tea, dairy products, hazelnuts, fruits and vegetables, canned food, confectionery and other products of more than 20 Azerbaijani companies are demonstrated at the exhibition with the support of the department and the organizational support of the Export and Investment Promotion Fund in Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) at the single stand - 'Made in Azerbaijan'.

Within the context of the exhibition, which will last until September 24, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will hold meetings with colleagues from foreign countries and discuss issues related to the export of products.