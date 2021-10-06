Azerbaijan working on sustainable water supply in Shusha (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6
Trend:
In accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azersu OJSC is implementing a new project in the field of sustainable water supply in the city of Shusha, Trend reports citing OJSC.
According to OJSC, after the liberation of the city of Shusha, measures were immediately taken to ensure the city’s water supply and its vital facilities.
It is reported that work began after that on the reconstruction of the city's water supply system.
