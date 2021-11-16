Central Bank of Azerbaijan explains accelerated price growth for some goods
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.16
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The growth of prices for vegetable oil and sugar has accelerated in Azerbaijan, the chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov said during the discussions on the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports on Nov. 16.
According to Rustamov, the increase in prices for these products was influenced by global demand, increased costs for fuel, fertilizers and logistics.
"Inflationary expectations in the economy remain at an acceptable level," Rustamov added.
