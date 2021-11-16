Azerbaijan, Turkey agree on organizing mutual trade in securities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey have agreed to organize mutual trade in securities, the chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov said during the discussions on the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports on Nov. 16.

According to Rustamov, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan is actively cooperating with the financial infrastructure of Turkey.

"An agreement was reached that the securities of the Istanbul Stock Exchange will be traded at the Baku Stock Exchange, and vice versa - the securities of Azerbaijan will be traded at the Turkish stock exchange," the head of the CBA noted.

The chairman of the Central Bank said that cooperation with large companies continues, noting that the companies want to issue their securities.

Rustamov also noted the great potential of the insurance market.

"2022 is the year of the beginning of a new socio-economic strategy," he added.