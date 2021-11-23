Deputy minister discloses amount for district development program in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

More than 90 billion manat ($52.9 billion) has been allocated from all sources in Azerbaijan to implement the district development program, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sevinj Hasanova said at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

Hasanova said that it is planned to allocate more than 13 billion manat ($7.6 billion) for the development of districts in 2021-2023.

“The ministry pays special attention to this issue,” the deputy minister of the economy added. “We are trying to solve the issues of regional development through this program.”

“I think that the program will still be systematically focused on the implementation of infrastructure programs in the districts within the available funds,” Hasanova said.