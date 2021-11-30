Azerbaijan discloses volume of contaminated potatoes returned to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan returned 89.6 tons of contaminated potatoes to contaminated to Georgia, Trend reports with reference to the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to the agency, during the inspection of the batch of potatoes imported by the legal entity "ZE-DENT" LLC by the Agency's employees, samples of the products were taken.

The analysis of the products, carried out in the laboratory of the Institute of Food Safety, revealed the presence of a pest in it - the potato nematode (Ditylenchus destructor Thorne).