Azerbaijan is creating social zone in industrial park of liberated Jabrayil district- ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The organization of a social zone in the industrial park "Araz Valley Economic Zone" has begun in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, more than half of the territory of the industrial park has been cleared of mines.

The industrial park "Araz Valley Economic Zone" was created in accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated October 4, 2021 in the Jabrayil district to realize the industrial potential of the region, reintegrate it into the country's economy and provide employment.

The ministry said that work is underway to create a favorable investment climate for entrepreneurs in the industrial park.

To date, 105 hectares (52 percent) of the 200 hectares allocated for the industrial park have been cleared of mines.

In addition, the ministry noted that a conceptual plan of the industrial park has been prepared, and in the coming days, the installation of containers for organizing a social zone will begin on its territory.