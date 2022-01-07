State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan meets estimate for budgetary receipts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7

By Humay Aghadjanova - Trend:



The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan fulfilled its obligations on revenues to the state budget by 111.29 percent from January through November 2021, Chairman of SCC Safar Mehdiyev wrote about this on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Government receipts through SCC exceeded an estimated figure by 440.37 million manat ($257.04 million),” Mehdiyev wrote.

Fiscal revenue from the State Customs Committee amounted to 4.34 billion manat ($2.5 billion).