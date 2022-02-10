Azerbaijani State Customs Committee surpasses forecast for state budget revenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Customs Committee fulfilled the forecast on revenues to the state budget at 126.24 percent in January 2022, Trend reports referring to the chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev’s message on Twitter.

“According to the preliminary data, 403.9 million manat ($237.6 million) were transferred to the state budget, which is by 83.9 million manat ($49.3 million) more than the forecast,” the message said.

The Azerbaijani State Customs Committee fulfilled the forecast on budget revenues at 102.83 percent in 2020. During this period, the revenues from the State Customs Committee amounted to 3.9 billion manat ($2.3 billion) compared to the forecast of 3.8 billion manat ($2.2 billion).