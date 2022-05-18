Israeli companies interested in restoration projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Israel Oded Forer, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, the sides explored ways of developing cooperation in various economic sectors, as well as in food security, water management, and agriculture.

Jabbarov informed Forer of the favorable business environment and investment climate in Azerbaijan, the economic potential of the liberated territories, emphasized the opportunities for enhancing cooperation, and invited Israeli companies to active partnership.

In turn, Forer outlined the great importance attached to the promotion of economic cooperation with Azerbaijan, and expressed the interest of Israeli companies in Karabakh restoration projects.

According to the State Customs Committee (SCC), trade with Israel exceeded $338.058 million from January through March 2022, while in the same period of 2021, this figure amounted to $131.57 million (an increase of 2.56 times).